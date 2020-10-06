 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

About VA Form 10-5345a

Form name: Individuals' Request for a Copy of Their Own Health Information
Related to: Health care, Records
Form last updated: October 6, 2020
Download VA Form 10-5345a (PDF)

Helpful links

Last updated: