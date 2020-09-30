 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

About VA Form 10-7959C

Form name: CHAMPVA—Other Health Insurance (OHI) Certification
Related to: Family member benefits, Health care
Form last updated: September 30, 2020

When to use this form

Use VA Form 10-7959C or Formulario VA 10-7959c (español) when: 

  • You’re applying for CHAMPVA (Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs), and have other health insurance to declare as part of your VA Form 10-10d application. 
  • Or you need to report changes in your other non-VA health insurance, such as new beneficiaries or coverage changes.

Downloadable PDF

Download VA Form 10-7959C (PDF)

  • VA Form 10-10d

    Form name: Application for CHAMPVA Benefits

    If you’re the spouse or child of a Veteran with disabilities, or the surviving spouse or child of a Veteran who has died, use VA Form 10-10d to apply for health insurance through CHAMPVA (the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs). 

    Download VA Form 10-10d (PDF)

Helpful links related to VA Form 10-7959C

  • CHAMPVA benefits

    Learn how eligible spouses and children of Veterans can get health insurance through CHAMPVA (the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs).

  • Family member benefits

    Find out about VA benefits for spouses, dependents, survivors, and family caregivers.

Last updated: