About VA Form 10-7959C
- Form name: CHAMPVA—Other Health Insurance (OHI) Certification
- Related to: Family member benefits, Health care
- Form last updated: September 30, 2020
When to use this form
Use VA Form 10-7959C or Formulario VA 10-7959c (español) when:
- You’re applying for CHAMPVA (Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs), and have other health insurance to declare as part of your VA Form 10-10d application.
- Or you need to report changes in your other non-VA health insurance, such as new beneficiaries or coverage changes.
Downloadable PDFDownload VA Form 10-7959C (PDF)
Related forms and instructions
VA Form 10-10d
Form name: Application for CHAMPVA Benefits
If you’re the spouse or child of a Veteran with disabilities, or the surviving spouse or child of a Veteran who has died, use VA Form 10-10d to apply for health insurance through CHAMPVA (the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs).Download VA Form 10-10d (PDF)
Helpful links related to VA Form 10-7959C
CHAMPVA benefits
Learn how eligible spouses and children of Veterans can get health insurance through CHAMPVA (the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs).
Family member benefits
Find out about VA benefits for spouses, dependents, survivors, and family caregivers.