 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

About VA Form 10-8678

Form name: Application for Annual Clothing Allowance
Related to: Health care
Form last updated: May 11, 2015
Download VA Form 10-8678 (PDF)

Helpful links

Last updated: