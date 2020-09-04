About VA Form 20-0995
- Form name: Decision Review Request: Supplemental Claim
- Related to: Careers and employment, Decision reviews and appeals, Disability, Education and training, Health care, Housing assistance, Life insurance, Pension
- Form last updated: June 8, 2020
When to use this form
Use VA Form 20-0995 if you disagree with a VA decision and want to provide new evidence to support your claim.
Downloadable PDFDownload VA Form 20-0995 (PDF)
Helpful links related to VA Form 20-0995
Decision reviews and appeals
Learn about the new process for disagreeing with a VA decision dated February 19, 2019, or later.
File a Supplemental Claim
Learn about filing a Supplemental Claim and adding new evidence that’s relevant to your case.
Manage a legacy VA appeal
If you filed a Notice of Disagreement for a VA decision dated before February 19, 2019, find information on the legacy VA appeal process.