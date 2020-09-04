 Skip to Content
About VA Form 20-0995

Form name: Decision Review Request: Supplemental Claim
Related to: Careers and employment, Decision reviews and appeals, Disability, Education and training, Health care, Housing assistance, Life insurance, Pension
Form last updated: June 8, 2020

When to use this form

Use VA Form 20-0995 if you disagree with a VA decision and want to provide new evidence to support your claim.

Downloadable PDF

Download VA Form 20-0995 (PDF)

