 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

About VA Form 20-10206

Form name: Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) or Privacy Act (PA) Request
Related to: Veterans Benefits Administration
Form last updated: October 29, 2020
Download VA Form 20-10206 (PDF)

Helpful links

Last updated: