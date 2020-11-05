About VA Form 20-10207
- Form name: Priority Processing Request
- Related to: Veterans Benefits Administration
- Form last updated: October 29, 2020
When to use this form
Use VA Form 20-10207 to request priority processing for your claim due to certain qualifying circumstances or status.
Downloadable PDFDownload VA Form 20-10207 (PDF)
Helpful links related to VA Form 20-10207
-
Check your VA claim or appeal status
Use our online tool to check the status of your claim, appeal, or decision review.
-
Request your military service records (including DD214)
Submit an online request to get your DD214 or other military service records through the milConnect website.
-
Get your VA medical records online (also called "VA Blue Button")
Set up your personal health record and download reports to share with your VA and non-VA doctors.