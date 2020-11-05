 Skip to Content
About VA Form 20-10207

Form name: Priority Processing Request
Related to: Veterans Benefits Administration
Form last updated: October 29, 2020

When to use this form

Use VA Form 20-10207 to request priority processing for your claim due to certain qualifying circumstances or status.

Downloadable PDF

Download VA Form 20-10207 (PDF)

