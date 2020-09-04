About VA Form 21-0845
- Form name: Authorization to Disclose Personal Information to a Third Party
- Related to: Burials and memorials, Careers and employment, Disability, Education and training, Health care, Housing assistance, Life insurance, Pension, Records
- Form last updated: August 5, 2020
When to use this form
Use VA Form 21-0845 to authorize VA to share your personal information with a non-VA (third-party) individual or organization.
Downloadable PDFDownload VA Form 21-0845 (PDF)
