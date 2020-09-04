 Skip to Content
About VA Form 21-0845

Form name: Authorization to Disclose Personal Information to a Third Party
Form last updated: August 5, 2020

When to use this form

Use VA Form 21-0845 to authorize VA to share your personal information with a non-VA (third-party) individual or organization. 

