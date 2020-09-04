About VA Form 21-0966

Form name: Intent to File a Claim for Compensation and/or Pension, or Survivors Pension and/or DIC Related to: Disability, Family member benefits, Pension Form last updated: November 7, 2019

When to use this form

Use VA Form 21-0966 if you’re still gathering information to support your claim, and want to start the filing process. Submitting an intent to file can secure the earliest possible effective date for any retroactive payments you may be eligible to receive.

Downloadable PDF