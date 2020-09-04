 Skip to Content
About VA Form 21-22

Form name: Appointment of Veterans Service Organization as Claimant's Representative
Related to: Burials and memorials, Careers and employment, Disability, Education and training, Family member benefits, Health care, Housing assistance, Life insurance, Pension, Service member benefits
Form last updated: March 20, 2019

When to use this form

Use VA Form 21-22 when you want to have a Veterans Service Organization (VSO) help you with VA benefits or claims.

Downloadable PDF

Download VA Form 21-22 (PDF)

  • VA Form 21-22a

    Form name: Appointment of Individual As Claimant's Representative

    If you want to have an individual help you with your claim or benefits, have that person complete and submit this form.

    Download VA Form 21-22a (PDF)

