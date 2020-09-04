About VA Form 21-22
- Form name: Appointment of Veterans Service Organization as Claimant's Representative
- Related to: Burials and memorials, Careers and employment, Disability, Education and training, Family member benefits, Health care, Housing assistance, Life insurance, Pension, Service member benefits
- Form last updated: March 20, 2019
When to use this form
Use VA Form 21-22 when you want to have a Veterans Service Organization (VSO) help you with VA benefits or claims.
Downloadable PDFDownload VA Form 21-22 (PDF)
Related forms and instructions
VA Form 21-22a
Form name: Appointment of Individual As Claimant's Representative
If you want to have an individual help you with your claim or benefits, have that person complete and submit this form.Download VA Form 21-22a (PDF)
Helpful links related to VA Form 21-22
Get help filing your claim or appeal
Learn how an attorney, claims agent, or Veterans Service Officer (VSO) with special training in VA claims and appeals processes can help you.