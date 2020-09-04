About VA Form 21-22a

Form name: Appointment of Individual As Claimant's Representative Related to: Burials and memorials, Careers and employment, Disability, Education and training, Family member benefits, Health care, Housing assistance, Life insurance, Pension, Service member benefits Form last updated: February 22, 2019

When to use this form

If you want to have an individual help you with your claim or benefits, have that person complete and submit this form.

Downloadable PDF