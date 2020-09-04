About VA Form 21-22a
- Form name: Appointment of Individual As Claimant's Representative
- Related to: Burials and memorials, Careers and employment, Disability, Education and training, Family member benefits, Health care, Housing assistance, Life insurance, Pension, Service member benefits
- Form last updated: February 22, 2019
When to use this form
If you want to have an individual help you with your claim or benefits, have that person complete and submit this form.
Downloadable PDFDownload VA Form 21-22a (PDF)
Helpful links
-
Change your direct deposit information
Find out how to update your direct deposit information online for disability compensation, pension, or education benefits.
-
Change your address
Find out how to change your address and other information in your VA.gov profile for disability compensation, claims and appeals, VA health care, and other benefits.
-
Request your military records, including DD214
Submit an online request to get your DD214 or other military service records through the milConnect website.
-
Get your VA records and documents online
Learn how to access your VA records, benefit letters, and documents online.