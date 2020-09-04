About VA Form 21-2680
- Form name: Examination for Housebound Status or Permanent Need for Regular Aid and Attendance
- Related to: Disability, Family member benefits, Pension
- Form last updated: July 29, 2020
When to use this form
Use VA Form 21-2680 to apply for Aid and Attendance benefits that will be added to your monthly compensation or pension benefits.
Downloadable PDFDownload VA Form 21-2680 (PDF)
Related forms and instructions
-
VA Form 21-0779
Form name: Request for Nursing Home Information in Connection with Claim for Aid and Attendance
Use VA Form 21-0779 if you’re a resident of a nursing home and you're providing supporting information for your claim application for VA Aid and Attendance benefits.Download VA Form 21-0779 (PDF)
Helpful links related to VA Form 21-2680
-
VA Aid and Attendance benefits and Housebound allowance
If you need help with daily activities, or you’re housebound, learn about these benefits and if you qualify.