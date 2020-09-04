 Skip to Content
About VA Form 21-2680

Form name: Examination for Housebound Status or Permanent Need for Regular Aid and Attendance
Related to: Disability, Family member benefits, Pension
Form last updated: July 29, 2020

When to use this form

Use VA Form 21-2680 to apply for Aid and Attendance benefits that will be added to your monthly compensation or pension benefits. 

Downloadable PDF

Download VA Form 21-2680 (PDF)

  • VA Form 21-0779

    Form name: Request for Nursing Home Information in Connection with Claim for Aid and Attendance

    Use VA Form 21-0779 if you’re a resident of a nursing home and you're providing supporting information for your claim application for VA Aid and Attendance benefits.

    Download VA Form 21-0779 (PDF)

Helpful links related to VA Form 21-2680

