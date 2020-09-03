About VA Form 21-4138
- Form name: Statement in Support of Claim
- Related to: Careers and employment, Disability, Education and training, Health care, Housing assistance, Life insurance, Pension
- Form last updated: January 26, 2018
When to use this form
Use VA Form 21-4138 when you want to submit a VA “buddy statement” or other statement from someone with firsthand knowledge of information you believe will help support your request for VA benefits.
Downloadable PDFDownload VA Form 21-4138 (PDF)
