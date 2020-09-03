 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

About VA Form 21-4138

Form name: Statement in Support of Claim
Related to: Careers and employment, Disability, Education and training, Health care, Housing assistance, Life insurance, Pension
Form last updated: January 26, 2018

When to use this form

Use VA Form 21-4138 when you want to submit a VA “buddy statement” or other statement from someone with firsthand knowledge of information you believe will help support your request for VA benefits.

Downloadable PDF

Download VA Form 21-4138 (PDF)

Helpful links related to VA Form 21-4138

Last updated: