About VA Form 21-4142

Form name: Authorization to Disclose Information to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Related to: Disability, Health care Form last updated: August 24, 2020

When to use this form

Use VA Form 21-4142 to give us permission to obtain your personal information from a non-VA source like a private doctor or hospital. Examples of personal information may include your medical treatment, hospitalizations, psychotherapy, or outpatient care.

Downloadable PDF