About VA Form 21-4142

Form name: Authorization to Disclose Information to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)
Related to: Disability, Health care
Form last updated: August 24, 2020

When to use this form

Use VA Form 21-4142 to give us permission to obtain your personal information from a non-VA source like a private doctor or hospital. Examples of personal information may include your medical treatment, hospitalizations, psychotherapy, or outpatient care. 

Downloadable PDF

Download VA Form 21-4142 (PDF)

