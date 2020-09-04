About VA Form 21-4142
- Form name: Authorization to Disclose Information to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)
- Related to: Disability, Health care
- Form last updated: August 24, 2020
When to use this form
Use VA Form 21-4142 to give us permission to obtain your personal information from a non-VA source like a private doctor or hospital. Examples of personal information may include your medical treatment, hospitalizations, psychotherapy, or outpatient care.
Downloadable PDFDownload VA Form 21-4142 (PDF)
