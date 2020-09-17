 Skip to Content
About VA Form 21-4142a

Form name: General Release for Medical Provider Information to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) (Fillable)
Related to: Disability, Health care
Form last updated: August 24, 2020
Download VA Form 21-4142a (PDF)

