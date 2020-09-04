About VA Form 21-526EZ
- Form name: Application for Disability Compensation and Related Compensation Benefits
- Related to: Disability
- Form last updated: August 20, 2020
When to use this form
Use VA Form 21-526EZ when you want to apply for VA disability compensation (pay) and related benefits.
Downloadable PDFDownload VA Form 21-526EZ (PDF)
Online tool
You can submit your request online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.Go to the online tool
Helpful links related to VA Form 21-526EZ
-
Eligibility for VA disability
Review VA disability benefits eligibility criteria to find out if you can get disability compensation for an illness or injury that was caused by—or got worse because of—your active military service.
-
How to file a VA disability claim
Find out how to file a claim for disability compensation or increased disability compensation.
-
Additional disability forms
Find out if you need to complete additional forms for your disability claim.