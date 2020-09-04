 Skip to Content
About VA Form 21-526EZ

Form name: Application for Disability Compensation and Related Compensation Benefits
Related to: Disability
Form last updated: August 20, 2020

When to use this form

Use VA Form 21-526EZ when you want to apply for VA disability compensation (pay) and related benefits.

Downloadable PDF

Download VA Form 21-526EZ (PDF)

Online tool

You can submit your request online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.

Go to the online tool

