About VA Form 21-651

Form name: Election of Compensation in Lieu of Retired Pay or Waiver of Retired Pay to Secure Compensation from Department of Veterans Affairs (38 U.S.C. 5304(a)-5305)
Related to: Veterans Benefits Administration
Form last updated: June 15, 2015
Download VA Form 21-651 (PDF)

