About VA Form 21-674

Form name: Request for Approval of School Attendance
Related to: Education and training, Family member benefits, Pension
Form last updated: April 3, 2019

When to use this form

Use this VA form when claiming benefits for a Veteran's child who is at least 18 years old, but under 23, and attending school. 

Downloadable PDF

Download VA Form 21-674 (PDF)

