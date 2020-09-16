About VA Form 21-686c

Use this VA form when claiming benefits for a Veteran's child who is at least 18 years old, but under 23, and attending school.

VA Form 21P-509 Form name: Statement of Dependency of Parent(s)

Use VA form 21P-509 if you’re a Veteran whose parents are dependent on you for support, or you’re the parent of a Veteran who died on active duty or as a result of service-connected injuries or disease.