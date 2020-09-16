 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

About VA Form 21-686c

Form name: Application Request to Add and/or Remove Dependents
Related to: Disability, Family member benefits, Pension
Form last updated: September 15, 2020

When to use this form

Use VA Form 21-686c to submit a claim for additional benefits for a dependent, or to request to remove a dependent from your benefits. 

Downloadable PDF

Download VA Form 21-686c (PDF)

  • VA Form 21-674

    Form name: Request for Approval of School Attendance

    Use this VA form when claiming benefits for a Veteran's child who is at least 18 years old, but under 23, and attending school. 

    Download VA Form 21-674 (PDF)

  • VA Form 21P-509

    Form name: Statement of Dependency of Parent(s)

    Use VA form 21P-509 if you’re a Veteran whose parents are dependent on you for support, or you’re the parent of a Veteran who died on active duty or as a result of service-connected injuries or disease.

    Download VA Form 21P-509 (PDF)

Helpful links related to VA Form 21-686c

Last updated: