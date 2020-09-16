About VA Form 21-686c
- Form name: Application Request to Add and/or Remove Dependents
- Related to: Disability, Family member benefits, Pension
- Form last updated: September 15, 2020
When to use this form
Use VA Form 21-686c to submit a claim for additional benefits for a dependent, or to request to remove a dependent from your benefits.
Downloadable PDFDownload VA Form 21-686c (PDF)
Related forms and instructions
-
VA Form 21-674
Form name: Request for Approval of School Attendance
Use this VA form when claiming benefits for a Veteran's child who is at least 18 years old, but under 23, and attending school.Download VA Form 21-674 (PDF)
-
VA Form 21P-509
Form name: Statement of Dependency of Parent(s)
Use VA form 21P-509 if you’re a Veteran whose parents are dependent on you for support, or you’re the parent of a Veteran who died on active duty or as a result of service-connected injuries or disease.Download VA Form 21P-509 (PDF)
Helpful links related to VA Form 21-686c
-
VA benefits for spouses, dependents, survivors, and family caregivers
Learn about benefits for spouses, dependents, and survivors. If you’re caring for a Veteran in your family or shared home, you may also be eligible to receive certain benefits.