About VA Form 21-8951-2

Form name: Notice of Waiver of VA Compensation or Pension to Receive Military Pay and Allowances
Related to: Veterans Benefits Administration
Form last updated: June 27, 2018
Download VA Form 21-8951-2 (PDF)

