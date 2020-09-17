 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

About VA Form 21-8960-1

Form name: Certification of School Attendance or Termination
Related to: Veterans Benefits Administration
Form last updated: October 26, 2017
Download VA Form 21-8960-1 (PDF)

Helpful links

Last updated: