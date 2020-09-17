 Skip to Content
About VA Form 21P-10196

Form name: Legal Summary—Burial Benefits, Plot and Internment Allowances, and Transportation Benefits
Related to: Burials and memorials
Form last updated: May 31, 2019
Download VA Form 21P-10196 (PDF)

