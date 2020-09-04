About VA Form 21P-527

Form name: Income, Net Worth, and Employment Statement Related to: Pension Form last updated: April 30, 2020

When to use this form

Use this VA form if you’ve already filed a claim for pension benefits and you’re adding financial evidence to your existing claim. Note: If you have not filed a claim yet, use VA Form 21P-527EZ instead.

Downloadable PDF

Related forms and instructions VA Form 21P-527EZ Form name: Application for Veterans Pension Use VA Form 21P-527EZ if you’re a wartime Veteran and want to file a pension claim. Download VA Form 21P-527EZ (PDF)