About VA Form 21P-527

Form name: Income, Net Worth, and Employment Statement
Related to: Pension
Form last updated: April 30, 2020

When to use this form

Use this VA form if you’ve already filed a claim for pension benefits and you’re adding financial evidence to your existing claim. Note: If you have not filed a claim yet, use VA Form 21P-527EZ instead.

Downloadable PDF

Download VA Form 21P-527 (PDF)

  • VA Form 21P-527EZ

    Form name: Application for Veterans Pension

    Use VA Form 21P-527EZ if you’re a wartime Veteran and want to file a pension claim. 

    Download VA Form 21P-527EZ (PDF)

