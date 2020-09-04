About VA Form 21P-527
- Form name: Income, Net Worth, and Employment Statement
- Related to: Pension
- Form last updated: April 30, 2020
When to use this form
Use this VA form if you’ve already filed a claim for pension benefits and you’re adding financial evidence to your existing claim. Note: If you have not filed a claim yet, use VA Form 21P-527EZ instead.
Downloadable PDFDownload VA Form 21P-527 (PDF)
Related forms and instructions
-
VA Form 21P-527EZ
Form name: Application for Veterans Pension
Use VA Form 21P-527EZ if you’re a wartime Veteran and want to file a pension claim.Download VA Form 21P-527EZ (PDF)
Helpful links
-
Change your direct deposit information
Find out how to update your direct deposit information online for disability compensation, pension, or education benefits.
-
Change your address
Find out how to change your address and other information in your VA.gov profile for disability compensation, claims and appeals, VA health care, and other benefits.
-
Request your military records, including DD214
Submit an online request to get your DD214 or other military service records through the milConnect website.
-
Get your VA records and documents online
Learn how to access your VA records, benefit letters, and documents online.