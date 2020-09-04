About VA Form 21P-527EZ

VA Form 21P-0969 is an attachment to other forms, and is used to provide supporting financial evidence. Use VA Form 21P-0969 only if you’re instructed to, when you’re completing VA form 21P-527, 21P-527EZ, 21P-534, or 21P-534EZ.

VA Form 21-0966 Form name: Intent to File a Claim for Compensation and/or Pension, or Survivors Pension and/or DIC

Use VA Form 21-0966 if you’re still gathering information to support your claim, and want to start the filing process. Submitting an intent to file can secure the earliest possible effective date for any retroactive payments you may be eligible to receive.