About VA Form 21P-527EZ

Form name: Application for Veterans Pension
Related to: Pension
Form last updated: July 1, 2020

When to use this form

Use VA Form 21P-527EZ if you’re a wartime Veteran and want to file a pension claim. 

Downloadable PDF

Download VA Form 21P-527EZ (PDF)

Online tool

You can apply online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.

Go to the online tool

  • VA Form 21P-0969

    Form name: Income and Asset Statement in Support of Claim for Pension or Parents' Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC)

    VA Form 21P-0969 is an attachment to other forms, and is used to provide supporting financial evidence. Use VA Form 21P-0969 only if you’re instructed to, when you’re completing VA form 21P-527, 21P-527EZ, 21P-534, or 21P-534EZ.

    Download VA Form 21P-0969 (PDF)

  • VA Form 21-0966

    Form name: Intent to File a Claim for Compensation and/or Pension, or Survivors Pension and/or DIC

    Use VA Form 21-0966 if you’re still gathering information to support your claim, and want to start the filing process. Submitting an intent to file can secure the earliest possible effective date for any retroactive payments you may be eligible to receive.

    Download VA Form 21-0966 (PDF)

