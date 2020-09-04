About VA Form 21P-527EZ
- Form name: Application for Veterans Pension
- Related to: Pension
- Form last updated: July 1, 2020
When to use this form
Use VA Form 21P-527EZ if you’re a wartime Veteran and want to file a pension claim.
Downloadable PDFDownload VA Form 21P-527EZ (PDF)
Online tool
You can apply online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.Go to the online tool
Related forms and instructions
-
VA Form 21P-0969
Form name: Income and Asset Statement in Support of Claim for Pension or Parents' Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC)
VA Form 21P-0969 is an attachment to other forms, and is used to provide supporting financial evidence. Use VA Form 21P-0969 only if you’re instructed to, when you’re completing VA form 21P-527, 21P-527EZ, 21P-534, or 21P-534EZ.Download VA Form 21P-0969 (PDF)
-
VA Form 21-0966
Form name: Intent to File a Claim for Compensation and/or Pension, or Survivors Pension and/or DIC
Use VA Form 21-0966 if you’re still gathering information to support your claim, and want to start the filing process. Submitting an intent to file can secure the earliest possible effective date for any retroactive payments you may be eligible to receive.Download VA Form 21-0966 (PDF)
Helpful links related to VA Form 21P-527EZ
-
Eligibility for Veterans Pension
The Veterans Pension program provides monthly payments to wartime Veterans who meet certain age or disability requirements, and who have income and net worth within certain limits. Find out if you’re eligible for this benefit.
-
How to apply for a VA pension as a Veteran
Find out how to apply for tax-free VA pension benefits as a Veteran.