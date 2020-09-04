About VA Form 21P-534
- Form name: Application for Dependency and Indemnity Compensation, Survivors Pension and Accrued Benefits by a Surviving Spouse or Child (Including Death Compensation if Applicable)
- Related to: Disability, Family member benefits, Pension
- Form last updated: April 30, 2020
When to use this form
Use VA Form 21P-534 if you prefer to provide evidence at a later time to support your claim. You can use this form if you’re a surviving spouse or child of a Veteran who has died and want to begin the process of applying for VA benefits or money that we owe the Veteran but did not pay prior to his or her death.
Downloadable PDFDownload VA Form 21P-534 (PDF)
DIC eligibility for survivors of Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans
If we denied your Blue Water Navy Veteran’s service-connected disability claim in the past, you may be eligible for DIC benefits based on the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act of 2019.
See DIC eligibility information and how to apply.
Veterans who served on a Blue Water Navy vessel offshore of the Republic of Vietnam, or on another U.S. Navy or Coast Guard ship operating in the coastal waterways of Vietnam between January 9, 1962, and May 7, 1975, are now entitled to a presumption of service connection for illnesses related to Agent Orange exposure. This is a result of Public Law 116-23, also known as the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act of 2019.
Related forms and instructions
VA Form 21P-534EZ
Form name: Application for DIC, Survivors Pension, and/or Accrued Benefits
Use VA Form 21P-534EZ if you want to submit evidence along with your claim, using the Fully Developed Claim (FDC) program to get a decision on your claim faster. You can use this form if you’re:
- A surviving spouse or child of a Veteran who has died
- Applying for VA benefits and/or the money that we owe the Veteran but didn’t pay prior to their death (accrued benefits)
- Using the Fully Developed Claim (FDC) program to get a decision on your claim faster by submitting evidence along with your claim
Helpful links
Change your direct deposit information
Find out how to update your direct deposit information online for disability compensation, pension, or education benefits.
Change your address
Find out how to change your address and other information in your VA.gov profile for disability compensation, claims and appeals, VA health care, and other benefits.
Request your military records, including DD214
Submit an online request to get your DD214 or other military service records through the milConnect website.
Get your VA records and documents online
Learn how to access your VA records, benefit letters, and documents online.