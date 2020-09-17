 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

About VA Form 21P-534a

Form name: Application for Dependency and Indemnity Compensation by a Surviving Spouse or Child—In-Service Death Only
Related to: Family member benefits
Form last updated: October 23, 2018
Download VA Form 21P-534a (PDF)

Helpful links

Last updated: