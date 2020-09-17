 Skip to Content
About VA Form 22-0993

Form name: Request to Opt-Out of Information Sharing with Educational Institutions
Related to: Education and training
Form last updated: July 18, 2018
Download VA Form 22-0993 (PDF)

