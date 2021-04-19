 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

About VA Form 22-10271

Form name: Veteran Rapid Retraining Assistance (VRRAP) Participation Agreement and Acknowledgment
Related to: Education and training
Form last updated: April 12, 2021
Download VA Form 22-10271 (PDF)

Helpful links

Last updated: