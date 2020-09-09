 Skip to Content
About VA Form 22-1990

Form name: Application for VA Education Benefits
Related to: Education and training
Form last updated: September 9, 2020

When to use this form

Use VA Form 22-1990 if you want to apply for education benefits under any of the following programs:

  • Post-9/11 GI Bill
  • Montgomery GI Bill (MGIB) 
  • Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve (MGIB-SR)
  • Veterans' Educational Assistance Program (VEAP)

Downloadable PDF

Download VA Form 22-1990 (PDF)

Online tool

You can apply online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.

Go to the online tool

  • VA Form 22-1990e

    Form name: Application for Family Member to Use Transferred Benefits

    Use VA Form 22-1990e if your spouse or parent has transferred Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits to you, and you need to apply for a Transfer of Entitlement (TOE).

    Download VA Form 22-1990e (PDF)

  • VA Form 22-1990n

    Form name: Application for VA Education Benefits Under the National Call to Service (NCS) Program

    Use VA Form 22-1990n if you want to apply for education benefits under the National Call to Service program. 

    Download VA Form 22-1990n (PDF)

Helpful links related to VA Form 22-1990

