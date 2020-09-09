About VA Form 22-1990

Form name: Application for VA Education Benefits Related to: Education and training Form last updated: September 9, 2020

When to use this form

Use VA Form 22-1990 if you want to apply for education benefits under any of the following programs:

Post-9/11 GI Bill

Montgomery GI Bill (MGIB)

Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve (MGIB-SR)

Veterans' Educational Assistance Program (VEAP)

Downloadable PDF

Online tool

You can apply online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.

Related forms and instructions VA Form 22-1990e Form name: Application for Family Member to Use Transferred Benefits Use VA Form 22-1990e if your spouse or parent has transferred Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits to you, and you need to apply for a Transfer of Entitlement (TOE). Download VA Form 22-1990e (PDF)

Download VA Form 22-1990e (PDF) VA Form 22-1990n Form name: Application for VA Education Benefits Under the National Call to Service (NCS) Program Use VA Form 22-1990n if you want to apply for education benefits under the National Call to Service program. Download VA Form 22-1990n (PDF)