About VA Form 22-1990
- Form name: Application for VA Education Benefits
- Related to: Education and training
- Form last updated: September 9, 2020
When to use this form
Use VA Form 22-1990 if you want to apply for education benefits under any of the following programs:
- Post-9/11 GI Bill
- Montgomery GI Bill (MGIB)
- Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve (MGIB-SR)
- Veterans' Educational Assistance Program (VEAP)
Downloadable PDFDownload VA Form 22-1990 (PDF)
Online tool
You can apply online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.Go to the online tool
Related forms and instructions
-
VA Form 22-1990e
Form name: Application for Family Member to Use Transferred Benefits
Use VA Form 22-1990e if your spouse or parent has transferred Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits to you, and you need to apply for a Transfer of Entitlement (TOE).Download VA Form 22-1990e (PDF)
-
VA Form 22-1990n
Form name: Application for VA Education Benefits Under the National Call to Service (NCS) Program
Use VA Form 22-1990n if you want to apply for education benefits under the National Call to Service program.Download VA Form 22-1990n (PDF)
