 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

About VA Form 22-1990e

Form name: Application for Family Member to Use Transferred Benefits
Related to: Education and training, Family member benefits
Form last updated: September 9, 2020

When to use this form

Use VA Form 22-1990e if your spouse or parent has transferred Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits to you, and you need to apply for a Transfer of Entitlement (TOE).

Downloadable PDF

Download VA Form 22-1990e (PDF)

Online tool

You can submit your request online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.

Go to the online tool

Helpful links related to VA Form 22-1990e

Last updated: