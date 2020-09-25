About VA Form 22-1990e

Form name: Application for Family Member to Use Transferred Benefits Related to: Education and training, Family member benefits Form last updated: September 9, 2020

When to use this form

Use VA Form 22-1990e if your spouse or parent has transferred Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits to you, and you need to apply for a Transfer of Entitlement (TOE).

Downloadable PDF

Online tool

You can submit your request online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.