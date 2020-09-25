 Skip to Content
About VA Form 22-1995

Form name: Request for Change of Program or Place of Training
Related to: Education and training, Service member benefits
Form last updated: September 24, 2020

When to use this form

Use VA Form 22-1995 if you’re:

  • Changing schools or your educational, professional, or vocational goal
  • Returning to active duty and want to receive the same benefits you were receiving as a Veteran

Downloadable PDF

Download VA Form 22-1995 (PDF)

Online tool

You can submit your request online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.

Go to the online tool

