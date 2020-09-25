About VA Form 22-1995
- Form name: Request for Change of Program or Place of Training
- Related to: Education and training, Service member benefits
- Form last updated: September 24, 2020
When to use this form
Use VA Form 22-1995 if you’re:
- Changing schools or your educational, professional, or vocational goal
- Returning to active duty and want to receive the same benefits you were receiving as a Veteran
Downloadable PDFDownload VA Form 22-1995 (PDF)
Online tool
You can submit your request online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.Go to the online tool
Helpful links related to VA Form 22-1995
GI Bill and other education benefit eligibility
Learn about GI Bill eligibility requirements and find out if you can get these benefits. VA education benefits can help you pay your tuition, pick out a school, choose a career, and more.
How to apply for the GI Bill and related benefits
Find out how to apply for the GI Bill and other VA education benefits as a Veteran, service member, or qualified family member.
Edith Nourse Rogers STEM Scholarship
Apply online for the STEM scholarship program for students training in high-demand STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) fields.