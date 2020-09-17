 Skip to Content
About VA Form 22-1999c

Form name: Certificate of Affirmation of Enrollment Agreement—Correspondence Course
Related to: Education and training
Form last updated: October 26, 2017
Download VA Form 22-1999c (PDF)

