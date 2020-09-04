About VA Form 22-5490

Form name: Dependents' Application for VA Education Benefits Related to: Education and training, Family member benefits Form last updated: April 30, 2020

When to use this form

Use VA Form 22-5490 when a spouse or dependent is applying for educational benefits under Chapter 35 Survivors' and Dependents' Education Assistance (DEA) or Chapter 33 Fry Scholarship.

Downloadable PDF

Online tool

You can apply online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.