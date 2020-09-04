 Skip to Content
About VA Form 22-5490

Form name: Dependents' Application for VA Education Benefits
Related to: Education and training, Family member benefits
Form last updated: April 30, 2020

When to use this form

Use VA Form 22-5490 when a spouse or dependent is applying for educational benefits under Chapter 35 Survivors' and Dependents' Education Assistance (DEA) or Chapter 33 Fry Scholarship.

Downloadable PDF

Download VA Form 22-5490 (PDF)

Online tool

You can apply online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.

Go to the online tool

Helpful links related to VA Form 22-5490

