About VA Form 22-5490
- Form name: Dependents' Application for VA Education Benefits
- Related to: Education and training, Family member benefits
- Form last updated: April 30, 2020
When to use this form
Use VA Form 22-5490 when a spouse or dependent is applying for educational benefits under Chapter 35 Survivors' and Dependents' Education Assistance (DEA) or Chapter 33 Fry Scholarship.
Downloadable PDFDownload VA Form 22-5490 (PDF)
Online tool
You can apply online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.Go to the online tool
Helpful links related to VA Form 22-5490
Survivors’ and Dependents’ Educational Assistance
Learn about the Survivors’ and Dependents’ Educational Assistance (DEA) program. If you’re eligible, you may be able to get help paying for school or job training through the DEA program (also called Chapter 35).
Fry Scholarship
Learn about the Marine Gunnery Sergeant John David Fry Scholarship for children and dependents of Veterans.
VA benefits for spouses, dependents, survivors, and family caregivers
Learn about benefits for spouses, dependents, and survivors. If you’re caring for a Veteran in your family or shared home, you may also be eligible to receive certain benefits.