About VA Form 22-5495

Form name: Dependents’ Request for Change of Program or Place of Training
Related to: Education and training, Family member benefits
Form last updated: September 17, 2020

When to use this form

Use VA Form 22-5495 if you’re a dependent of a Veteran or service member, and you want to request changes to your GI Bill or other education benefits. 

Downloadable PDF

Download VA Form 22-5495 (PDF)

Online tool

You can submit your request online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.

Go to the online tool

