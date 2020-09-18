About VA Form 22-5495

Form name: Dependents’ Request for Change of Program or Place of Training Related to: Education and training, Family member benefits Form last updated: September 17, 2020

When to use this form

Use VA Form 22-5495 if you’re a dependent of a Veteran or service member, and you want to request changes to your GI Bill or other education benefits.

Downloadable PDF

Online tool

You can submit your request online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.