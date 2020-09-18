About VA Form 22-5495
- Form name: Dependents’ Request for Change of Program or Place of Training
- Related to: Education and training, Family member benefits
- Form last updated: September 17, 2020
When to use this form
Use VA Form 22-5495 if you’re a dependent of a Veteran or service member, and you want to request changes to your GI Bill or other education benefits.
Downloadable PDFDownload VA Form 22-5495 (PDF)
Online tool
You can submit your request online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.Go to the online tool
Helpful links related to VA Form 22-5495
-
GI Bill and other education benefit eligibility
Learn about eligibility requirements and how VA education benefits can help you pay for college or a training program, and get career counseling.
-
How to apply for the GI Bill and related benefits
Find out how to apply for the GI Bill and other VA education benefits as a Veteran, service member, or qualified family member.
-
VA education benefits for survivors and dependents
Find out if you're eligible for education benefits for dependents and survivors (also called Chapter 35 benefits).