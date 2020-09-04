About VA Form 26-1880
- Form name: Request for a Certificate of Eligibility
- Related to: Family member benefits, Housing assistance, Service member benefits
- Form last updated: November 21, 2019
When to use this form
Use VA Form 26-1880 to apply for a VA home loan Certificate of Eligibility (COE). The COE confirms for your lender that you qualify for the VA home loan benefit.
Downloadable PDFDownload VA Form 26-1880 (PDF)
Online tool
You can submit your request online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.Go to the online tool
Helpful links related to VA Form 26-1880
-
How to apply for a VA home loan Certificate of Eligibility
Learn how to apply for a VA home loan COE.
-
VA home loan programs for surviving spouses
To get a VA-backed home loan as the surviving spouse of a Veteran, you’ll need a COE to show your lender that you qualify for this benefit. Find out if you can get a COE.
-
VA benefits for spouses, dependents, survivors, and family caregivers
Learn about benefits for spouses, dependents, and survivors. If you’re caring for a Veteran in your family or shared home, you may also be eligible to receive certain benefits.