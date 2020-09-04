About VA Form 26-1880

Form name: Request for a Certificate of Eligibility Related to: Family member benefits, Housing assistance, Service member benefits Form last updated: November 21, 2019

When to use this form

Use VA Form 26-1880 to apply for a VA home loan Certificate of Eligibility (COE). The COE confirms for your lender that you qualify for the VA home loan benefit.

Downloadable PDF

Online tool

You can submit your request online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.