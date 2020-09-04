 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

About VA Form 26-1880

Form name: Request for a Certificate of Eligibility
Related to: Family member benefits, Housing assistance, Service member benefits
Form last updated: November 21, 2019

When to use this form

Use VA Form 26-1880 to apply for a VA home loan Certificate of Eligibility (COE). The COE confirms for your lender that you qualify for the VA home loan benefit. 

Downloadable PDF

Download VA Form 26-1880 (PDF)

Online tool

You can submit your request online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.

Go to the online tool

Helpful links related to VA Form 26-1880

Last updated: