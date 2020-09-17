 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

About VA Form 27-2008

Form name: Application for United States Flag for Burial Purposes
Related to: Veterans Benefits Administration
Form last updated: August 13, 2020
Download VA Form 27-2008 (PDF)

Helpful links

Last updated: