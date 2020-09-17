 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

About VA Form 29-389

Form name: Notice of Lapse and Application for Reinstatement
Related to: Life insurance
Form last updated: July 2, 2019
Download VA Form 29-389 (PDF)

Helpful links

Last updated: