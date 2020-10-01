 Skip to Content
About VA Form VA40-0895-6

Form name: Certification of State or Tribal Government Matching Architectural and Engineering Funds to Qualify for Group 1 on the Priority List (as required by 38 USC 2408 and 38 CFR Part 39)
Related to: Veterans Affairs
Form last updated: March 19, 2014
Download VA Form VA40-0895-6 (PDF)

