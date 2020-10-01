 Skip to Content
About VA Form VA40-0895-7

Form name: Certification Regarding Debarment, Suspension, and Other Responsibility Matters—Primary Covered Transactions (State or Tribal Government) (Title 2 Part 180)
Related to: Veterans Affairs
Form last updated: January 23, 2014
Download VA Form VA40-0895-7 (PDF)

