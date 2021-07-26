About us
VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System includes the Bath, Canandaigua VA medical centers and the Coudersport, Elmira, Wellsboro, Wellsville and Rochester outpatient clinics. VA Finger Lakes is dedicated to providing over 33,000 Veterans in the Greater Rochester, Finger Lakes and Southern Tier areas health care services for over 85 years.
About VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System
VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System provides Veterans comprehensive health care, trains future health care providers, and conducts medical research.
Health care and services
We provide you with health care services at 8 locations, serving a 12-county area that includes upstate New York and northern Pennsylvania. Facilities include our Canandaigua VA Medical Center, our Bath VA Medical Center, and 6 community-based outpatient clinics in Rochester, Coudersport, Elmira, and Wellsville, New York; and Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Finger Lakes health services page.
VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the New York/New Jersey VA Health Care Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 2 (VISN 2), which includes medical centers and clinics in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.
Research and development
VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System has an active accredited research program. We conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.
Major research areas include:
Coming Soon!
Teaching and learning
Canandaigua VA Medical Center and Bath VA Medical Center are general medicine and surgery teaching hospitals that provide a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.
Canandaigua VA Medical Center maintains affiliations with:
- Rochester Regional Health
- Daemen College
- Finger Lakes Community College
- Keuka College
- New York Chiropractic School
- Roberts Wesleyan College
- St. John Fisher College
- State University of New York (SUNY)-Brockport
- University of Rochester
Bath VA Medical Center maintains affiliations with:
- Daemen College
- D’Youville College
- Elmira College
- Ithaca College
- Keuka College
- Nazareth College
- New York Chiropractic College
- Roberts Wesleyan College
- Simmons College
- St. John Fisher College
- SUNY -Albany
- SUNY-Alfred
- SUNY -Binghamton
- SUNY -Brockport
- SUNY-Upstate Medical College
- Tufts University
- University of Alabama
Fast facts
- Canandaigua VA Medical Center is located on a 150-acre campus and has 14 buildings.
- Construction began in 1931 for what is now Canandaigua VA Medical Center. The hospital officially opened on Feb. 6, 1933.
- The “Burr Oak” tree at Canandaigua VA Medical Center is estimated to be 265 years old. It measures 90 feet high and has a circumference of more than 18 feet.
- Bath VA Medical Center includes the grounds of a national cemetery that dates back to the Civil War. Five Medal of Honor recipients and 28 soldiers from the War of 1812 are interred there.
- Bath VA Medical Center had its grand opening on Jan. 23, 1879, when it was known as the New York State Soldiers and Sailors Home.
- Canandaigua VA Medical Center is home to the National VA Suicide/Crisis Hotline call center.
Accreditations and achievements
Our facilities have Joint Commission accreditation