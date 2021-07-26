About VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System

VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System provides Veterans comprehensive health care, trains future health care providers, and conducts medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 8 locations, serving a 12-county area that includes upstate New York and northern Pennsylvania. Facilities include our Canandaigua VA Medical Center, our Bath VA Medical Center, and 6 community-based outpatient clinics in Rochester, Coudersport, Elmira, and Wellsville, New York; and Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Finger Lakes health services page.

VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the New York/New Jersey VA Health Care Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 2 (VISN 2), which includes medical centers and clinics in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

Learn more about VISN 2

Research and development

VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System has an active accredited research program. We conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Major research areas include:



Coming Soon!

Teaching and learning

Canandaigua VA Medical Center and Bath VA Medical Center are general medicine and surgery teaching hospitals that provide a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.



Canandaigua VA Medical Center maintains affiliations with:

Rochester Regional Health

Daemen College

Finger Lakes Community College

Keuka College

New York Chiropractic School

Roberts Wesleyan College

St. John Fisher College

State University of New York (SUNY)-Brockport

University of Rochester

Bath VA Medical Center maintains affiliations with:

Daemen College

D’Youville College

Elmira College

Ithaca College

Keuka College

Nazareth College

New York Chiropractic College

Roberts Wesleyan College

Simmons College

St. John Fisher College

SUNY -Albany

SUNY-Alfred

SUNY -Binghamton

SUNY -Brockport

SUNY-Upstate Medical College

Tufts University

University of Alabama

Fast facts

Canandaigua VA Medical Center is located on a 150-acre campus and has 14 buildings.

Construction began in 1931 for what is now Canandaigua VA Medical Center. The hospital officially opened on Feb. 6, 1933.

The “Burr Oak” tree at Canandaigua VA Medical Center is estimated to be 265 years old. It measures 90 feet high and has a circumference of more than 18 feet.

Bath VA Medical Center includes the grounds of a national cemetery that dates back to the Civil War. Five Medal of Honor recipients and 28 soldiers from the War of 1812 are interred there.

Bath VA Medical Center had its grand opening on Jan. 23, 1879, when it was known as the New York State Soldiers and Sailors Home.

Canandaigua VA Medical Center is home to the National VA Suicide/Crisis Hotline call center.

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities have Joint Commission accreditation

Annual reports and newsletters