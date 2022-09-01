VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System Career Fair
When:
Mon. Oct 17, 2022, 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET
Where:
American Legion Post 256
454 North Main Street
Canandaigua , NY
Cost:
Free
Join the staff of the VA Finger Lakes for on the spot interviews and possible same day offers. Currently hiring nurses, nurses aides, housekeeping, medical assistants, social workers, police, food service and more. Great benefits, including a federal pension.
Bring your resume, references, and applicable licenses.