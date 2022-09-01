 Skip to Content
VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System Career Fair

When:

Mon. Oct 17, 2022, 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET

Where:

American Legion Post 256

454 North Main Street

Canandaigua , NY

Cost:

Free

Join the staff of the VA Finger Lakes for on the spot interviews and possible same day offers. Currently hiring nurses, nurses aides, housekeeping, medical assistants, social workers, police, food service and more. Great benefits, including a federal pension.

Bring your resume, references, and applicable licenses.

