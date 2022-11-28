PACT act Week of Action Event
When:
Tue. Dec 13, 2022, 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
A new law called the PACT Act just expanded VA health care and benefits for millions of Veterans and their survivors.
Do you have questions about the new PACT Act benefits and health care eligibility for Vietnam era, Gulf War era, and Post-9/11 Veterans?
Join us Tuesday, 12/13/22, from 2:00 pm-7:00 pm at Rochester Calkins VA Clinic, 260 Calkins Road, Rochester, NY 14623.
At the event, you can ask questions, enroll in VA health care, get help submitting a benefits claim, and more. Bring your DD214 and leave the rest to VA!
And if you can't make it, just visit us at VA.gov/PACT or call us at (585) 463-2687 to learn more about what the PACT Act means for you.