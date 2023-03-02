Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

PACT Act Open House - Elmira

Soldiers, with details on new Pact Act

PACT Act Open House Elmira

When:

Thu. Mar 23, 2023, 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET

Where:

Italian American Veterans Club

1070 Magee St

Elmira , NY

Cost:

Free

The PACT Act expanded VA health care and benefits for millions of Veterans and their survivors. Come find out more about it and get help with benefits.

Join us at the Italian American Veterans Club, 1070 Magee St, in Elmira on Thursday, March 23rd, from 2:00 pm -7:00 pm.

Get help submitting a claim, enroll in VA health care, understand toxic exposure screenings, ask any questions, and more. Veterans Benefits Administration, NYS Department of Veterans Affairs and county VSOs will be on site to help. Bring your DD214 and leave the rest to the VA!

Share this with any Veteran you know who isn't accessing their VA benefits.

Preregistration is appreciated, but not required, at va-flhcs-events@va.gov

Questions? Call us at (607)664-4899.

Apply now at VA.gov/PACT

See more events

Last updated: