PACT Act Open House - Elmira
PACT Act Open House Elmira
When:
Thu. Mar 23, 2023, 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET
Where:
Italian American Veterans Club
1070 Magee St
Elmira , NY
Cost:
Free
The PACT Act expanded VA health care and benefits for millions of Veterans and their survivors. Come find out more about it and get help with benefits.
Join us at the Italian American Veterans Club, 1070 Magee St, in Elmira on Thursday, March 23rd, from 2:00 pm -7:00 pm.
Get help submitting a claim, enroll in VA health care, understand toxic exposure screenings, ask any questions, and more. Veterans Benefits Administration, NYS Department of Veterans Affairs and county VSOs will be on site to help. Bring your DD214 and leave the rest to the VA!
Share this with any Veteran you know who isn't accessing their VA benefits.
Preregistration is appreciated, but not required, at va-flhcs-events@va.gov
Questions? Call us at (607)664-4899.
Apply now at VA.gov/PACTSee more events