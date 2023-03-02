Women Veterans Virtual Town Hall
When:
Wed. Mar 15, 2023, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System is hosting a Virtual Town Hall for Women Veterans. The event will be Wednesday, March 15, 2023, from 5pm to 6pm. There will be a range of topics including PACT Act updates, women's health services, and future offerings.
You can join on PC, phone, or tablet at https://access.live/VAFLXWomenVets or dial in for audio only at 1-833-980-3639.