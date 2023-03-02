PACT Act Open House - Wellsboro
PACT Act Open House Wellsboro
When:
Tue. Apr 11, 2023, 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET
Where:
Tokishi Training Center
124 Nypum Dr.
Wellsboro , PA
Cost:
Free
The PACT Act expanded VA health care and benefits for millions of Veterans and their survivors. Come find out more about it and get help with benefits.
Join us in the Tokishi Training Center, 124 Nypum Dr in Wellsboro on Tuesday, April 11th, from 2:00 pm -7:00 pm.
Get help submitting a claim, enroll in VA health care, understand toxic exposure screenings, ask any questions, and more. Veterans Benefits Administration and county VSOs will be on site to help. Bring your DD214 and leave the rest to the VA!
Share this with any Veteran you know who isn't accessing their VA benefits.
Preregistration is appreciated, but not required, at va-flhcs-events@va.gov
Questions? Call us at (607)664-4899.
Apply now at VA.gov/PACT