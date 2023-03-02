Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

PACT Act Open House - Wellsboro

Soldiers, with details on new Pact Act

PACT Act Open House Wellsboro

When:

Tue. Apr 11, 2023, 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET

Where:

Tokishi Training Center

124 Nypum Dr.

Wellsboro , PA

Cost:

Free

The PACT Act expanded VA health care and benefits for millions of Veterans and their survivors. Come find out more about it and get help with benefits.

Join us in the Tokishi Training Center, 124 Nypum Dr in Wellsboro on Tuesday, April 11th, from 2:00 pm -7:00 pm.

Get help submitting a claim, enroll in VA health care, understand toxic exposure screenings, ask any questions, and more. Veterans Benefits Administration and county VSOs will be on site to help. Bring your DD214 and leave the rest to the VA!

Share this with any Veteran you know who isn't accessing their VA benefits.

Preregistration is appreciated, but not required, at va-flhcs-events@va.gov

Questions? Call us at (607)664-4899.

Apply now at VA.gov/PACT

