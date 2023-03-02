Skip to Content
VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System Career Fair - Bath

VA Career Fair Bath

When:

Tue. Mar 28, 2023, 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET

Where:

Bath VA Medical Center

Building 92

Cost:

Free

Join the staff of the VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System for on the spot interviews and possible same day offers. Currently hiring nurses, nurses aides, housekeeping, medical assistants, social workers, police, food service and more. Great benefits, including a federal pension.

Nursing incentives available for select positions.

Bring your resume, references, and applicable licenses.

