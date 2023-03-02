VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System Career Fair - Bath
VA Career Fair Bath
When:
Tue. Mar 28, 2023, 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET
Where:
Building 92
Cost:
Free
Join the staff of the VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System for on the spot interviews and possible same day offers. Currently hiring nurses, nurses aides, housekeeping, medical assistants, social workers, police, food service and more. Great benefits, including a federal pension.
Nursing incentives available for select positions.
Bring your resume, references, and applicable licenses.