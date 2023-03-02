Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System Career Fair - Canandaigua

career fair image

VA Career Fair Canandaigua

When:

Wed. Mar 29, 2023, 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET

Where:

American Legion Post 256

454 North Main Street

Canandaigua , NY

Cost:

Free

Join the staff of the VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System for on the spot interviews and possible same day offers. Currently hiring nurses, nurses aides, housekeeping, medical assistants, social services assistants, police, food service and more. Great benefits, including a federal pension.

Nursing incentives available for select positions.

Bring your resume, references, and applicable licenses.

See more events

Last updated: