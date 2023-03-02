VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System Career Fair - Canandaigua
VA Career Fair Canandaigua
When:
Wed. Mar 29, 2023, 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET
Where:
American Legion Post 256
454 North Main Street
Canandaigua , NY
Cost:
Free
Join the staff of the VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System for on the spot interviews and possible same day offers. Currently hiring nurses, nurses aides, housekeeping, medical assistants, social services assistants, police, food service and more. Great benefits, including a federal pension.
Nursing incentives available for select positions.
