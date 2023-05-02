Skip to Content
VA2K

VA2K event, May 17, 2023, 10-130

When:

Wed. May 17, 2023, 10:00 am – 1:30 pm ET

Where:

Bath VA Medical Center

Cost:

Free

Support our homeless Veterans on May 17, 2023 from 10am-1:30pm at our Bath, Canandaigua, and Calkins Clinic.  The VA2K, is our annual 2K walk, to raise donations for our local homeless Veterans. All donations are voluntary and optional. 

Preferred donations include toilet paper, paper towels, winter coats, bathroom cleaners, multi-surface cleaners, sponges, laundry soap, garbage bags, and gift cards (Uber, gas, Wal-Mart, Visa, etc,)

