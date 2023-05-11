PACT ACT OPEN HOUSE
When:
Wed. May 31, 2023, 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET
Where:
Finger Lakes Performing Arts Center
20 Fort Hill Avenue
Canandaigua , NY
Cost:
Free
Receive a toxic exposure screening, file a claim, and enroll in VA health care! Learn more about
expanded benefits under the PACT Act.
Bring your DD214, and a valid photo ID. Know a Veteran who
isn’t enrolled, bring them with you. Pre-registration is
appreciated, but not required. Email va-flhcs-events@va.gov.
Call (585)393-7348 for any questions.
Venue provided courtesy of community partner: Finger Lakes Performing Arts Center