Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

PACT ACT OPEN HOUSE

When:

Wed. May 31, 2023, 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET

Where:

Finger Lakes Performing Arts Center

20 Fort Hill Avenue

Canandaigua , NY

Cost:

Free

Receive a toxic exposure screening, file a claim, and enroll in VA health care! Learn more about
expanded benefits under the PACT Act.

Bring your DD214, and a valid photo ID. Know a Veteran who
isn’t enrolled, bring them with you. Pre-registration is
appreciated, but not required. Email va-flhcs-events@va.gov.
Call (585)393-7348 for any questions.

Venue provided courtesy of community partner: Finger Lakes Performing Arts Center

Last updated: