2023 Veterans Mental Health Summit; Innovative and Collaborative Care Solutions for our Veterans

Purpose: This year’s summit is dedicated to advancing suicide prevention and access to mental health services for US Military Veterans across the Finger Lakes region. The event will gather key stakeholders from the community and the VA together, to inform strategies to meet the unique mental health needs of our Veteran community. This summit will focus on non-traditional and peer focused means of engagement, as well as offering opportunities to share resources and bridge communication gaps between VA and community services.

Morning Speakers:

9:30am-10:00am Keynote Speaker: Dr. Tracy Stecker

Tracy Stecker, Ph.D., is the Co-Research Director of the Center of Excellence for Suicide Prevention at the VA Finger Lakes and an Assistant Professor in the College of Nursing at the Medical University of South Carolina. Dr. Stecker is a psychologist and mental health services researcher who focuses on help-seeking behavior in individuals with mental illness. She has received funding from the National Institute of Mental Health, the National Institute of Alcoholism and Alcohol Abuse, the Department of Defense, and the Department of Veterans Affairs to develop and test cognitive-behavioral interventions to increase mental health treatment seeking among individuals with symptoms of PTSD, substance use, and suicidality.

10:15am-11:30am Panel Discussion: Nontraditional approaches to care and the Veteran experience

EQUICENTER: Veteran Programs | EquiCenter, Inc. (equicenterny.org)

ABOUT US: EquiCenter, at the William & Mildred Levine Ranch, is a premier accredited member of the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH), and a 501(c)(3) non-profit facility serving those with disabilities, veterans and at-risk youth. Equine-related programs currently offered include therapeutic horseback riding, horsemanship, and Heroes for Horses, a program that uses a variety of equine-related therapies to help war veterans and their families. Our riding instructors are internationally-certified and our volunteers and horses have been carefully selected and trained for their vital roles.

MISSION: EquiCenter fosters growth, wellness, and educational opportunities for people of all ages and abilities through the power of equestrian, horticultural and outdoor experiences.

PURPOSE: EquiCenter continues to expand its range of therapeutic activities to fit the equally diverse needs of our community. Other programs include therapeutic horticulture on our 3-acre organic farm and farm-to-table culinary classes. Our purpose through all our programs is to foster the personal growth and achievement of all we serve. For more information on individual programs, visit the PROGRAMS tab on the website menu.

Compeer: CompeerCORPS Program for Veterans — Compeer Rochester

Many Veterans deal with severe daily stresses that stem from trauma experienced during deployment. Our CompeerCORPS Program partners with the Monroe County, NY - Veterans Service Agency, through the PFC Dwyer Initiative, offering peer supports that provide opportunities for Veterans to engage, network, and form friendships with other Veterans to help re-establish the feeling of camaraderie and build positive mental health as they transition from military service to civilian life.

CompeerCORPS facilitates peer support and opportunities for Veterans to engage, network, and form friendships with other Veterans in camaraderie though ongoing transition back to the Rochester community and civilian life.

Veterans Outreach Center (VOC): Veterans Outreach Center

Founded locally in 1973 by returning Vietnam Veterans, today’s Veterans Outreach Center remains anchored in our community and offers a comprehensive portfolio of supportive services designed to meet the needs of veterans and their families. Through the generosity of our community, all of these programs and services are provided free of charge.

Mission: Our mission is to serve veterans with compassion and advocate for all who have worn our nation’s uniform so they can RISE and live life to the fullest.

Organizational Values (RISE):

Respect: We treat everyone with dignity and compassion, and we show appreciation for strengths as well as vulnerabilities.

Integrity: We are trust-worthy, honorable and professional. Taking ownership of our actions and communication is a top priority; we do this by conveying honesty and respect through tone, verbal and non-verbal interactions. We demonstrate fiscal responsibility with all resources.

Service: We recognize the great sacrifices that are made by all who have worn our nation’s uniform. We are committed to serving our veterans and their families with passion and deep appreciation.

Excellence: We are hard-working, innovative and creative; we strive for continuous improvement. Our goal is to consistently grow the quality and scope of our services, in order to better meet the needs of our veterans.

Warrior Salute: Support Services for Veterans | Warrior Salute Veteran Services (cdslifetransitions.org)

WHO WE ARE: After recognizing the need for support to veterans returning home, we were driven to help our service men and women in a way that would make a profound impact on their lives. In listening to the needs of veterans in our community, Warrior Salute Veteran Services was born.

WHAT WE DO: Through transitional housing and case management, Warrior Salute Veteran Services provides assistance to veterans during the journey to transition back into their community.

VA Whole Health: Whole Health Home (va.gov)

Whole Health is VA’s approach to care that supports your health and well-being. Whole Health centers around what matters to you, not what is the matter with you. This means your health team will get to know you as a person, before working with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.

What is whole health?

Whole Health is VA’s approach to care that supports your health and well-being. Whole Health centers around what matters to you, not what is the matter with you. This means your health team will get to know you as a person to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.

How is whole health different?

Whole Health puts you in control of your care. It focuses on self-care, skill building and support. These services are not diagnosis or disease based but support the personal health plan of each Veteran. Approaches such as stress reduction, yoga, tai chi, mindfulness, nutrition, acupuncture, and health coaching are available.

Talk to Your Health Care Provider

Whether you want to wake up with less pain, change careers, reduce stress, or move more, you can start by talking with your health care provider or participating in a Whole Health course.