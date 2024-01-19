Nursing Assistant Job Training Recruitment Event- ADVANCE yourself!
When:
Fri. Feb 2, 2024, 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET
Where:
92
76 Veterans Avenue
Bath, NY
Cost:
Free
Looking for a career change, a way into the nursing field or into the VA?
VA Finger Lakes is launching an innovative, on-the-job training program, for those looking to become nursing assistants. ADVANCE your career with us! ADVANCE (Accelerated Development of VA Nursing assistants Career Experience) is a 6-week intensive program for individuals desiring to be a nursing assistant.
Those selected for the program will enter as a health technician. Upon completion of the course, graduates will be promoted to nursing assistants.
Learn about our on-the-job Nursing Assistant training program, and apply to be in our first class!
See more events